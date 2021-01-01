 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Blue Dream Fem
Hybrid

Blue Dream Fem

by i49 Genetics

Write a review
i49 Genetics Cannabis Seeds Blue Dream Fem

$6.25MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This Blue Dream hybrid strain falls pretty close to 50/50 and you will find variations that fall slightly on the indica dominant side. However, generally these seeds are heavy on the sativa end of the spectrum and are, indeed, a dream.

About this brand

i49 Genetics Logo
There’s no better time to embark on your next grow project and we’ll be here to guide you through every step of your journey. Welcome to i49 Genetics

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream produces a balancing high accompanied by full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the calming and euphoric effects that Blue Dream provides. Consumers also love the flavor - which smells and tastes just like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients say Blue Dream delivers swift relief from symptoms associated with pain, depression, and nausea. Growers say this strain is best suited to the Sea of Green Method and has an average flowering time of 67 days. Fun Fact: Blue Dream originated in California and has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review