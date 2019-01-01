 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blood Orange Lozenge 4-pack 

by IamEdible

IamEdible Edibles Candy Blood Orange Lozenge 4-pack 
IamEdible Lozenges are a way to get quick effect from a cannabis infused edible. If slowly dissolved under the tongue (sublingual absorption), this product may take effect In 20-30 minutes. Quicker than other types of edibles. Ingredients: Sugar, corn syrup, natural and artificial flavor, color, cannabis distillate. 4 Lozenges per pack. THC: 87.5mg | CBC: 0.98mg | CBN: 0.98mg | TAC: 89.46mg | 22mg per lozenge

I am Edible infused provisions uses scientifically applied cannabinoid and terpene combinations to deliver on the promised effect while using only superior quality ingredients along with culinary expertise to make these the finest edibles on the market. I am Edible currently offers delicious infused fruit chews, chocolate bars, lozenges, peanut butter, honey and hazelnut chocolate spread. New concept creations are continually being developed.