Caramel Crunch Chocolate Bar
About this product
i am edible's latest chocolate creation is made from a soft, rich caramel milk chocolate. Layered with notes of sea salt and buttered caramel throughout, encrusted with crunchy, caramelia chocolate coated pearls, and topped with a sprinkle of coarse Maldon Sea Salt.
About this brand
i am edible
i am edible offers flavorful medicated edibles for patients looking for alternatives to smoking or vaporizing. Combining specific cannabinoid and terpene profiles for desired effect along with confectionery expertise, i am edible is reliably consistent, easy to dose, and one of the finest edibles on the market.
