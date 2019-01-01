About this product
IamEdible high dose seasonal chocolate bar sectioned into 12 easy dosing pieces. This bar features a delicious combination of high quality milk chocolate and gooey caramel. Ingredients: Ingredients: Sugar, partially hydrogenated palm & cottonseed oils, nonfat dry milk, cocoa processed with alkali, cocoa, glyceryl lacto esters, soy lecithin, salt, cannabis distillate. Divide total cannabinoids by 12 to get the dosage per piece.
