 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. CBD Chocolate Bar

CBD Chocolate Bar

by IamEdible

Write a review
IamEdible Edibles Chocolates CBD Chocolate Bar

About this product

IamEdible CBD Chocolate bar is a delicious way to get a high dose of CBD sectioned into 12 easy dosing pieces. Ingredients: Sugar, partially hydrogenated palm & cottonseed oils, nonfat dry milk, cocoa processed with alkali, cocoa, glyceryl lacto esters, soy lecithin, salt, CBD Isolate. Divide total cannabinoids by 12 to get the dosage per piece.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

IamEdible Logo
I am Edible infused provisions uses scientifically applied cannabinoid and terpene combinations to deliver on the promised effect while using only superior quality ingredients along with culinary expertise to make these the finest edibles on the market. I am Edible currently offers delicious infused fruit chews, chocolate bars, lozenges, peanut butter, honey and hazelnut chocolate spread. New concept creations are continually being developed.