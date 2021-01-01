Chocolate Bar - Espresso Haze
by i am edibleWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Espresso Haze is a dark chocolate bar with hazelnut oil infused throughout the chocolate and a sprinkling of ground chocolate covered espresso for a little burst of caffeine. i am edible 100mg THC infused chocolate bar sectioned into 20 easy dosing pieces. Ingredients: Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavoring), THC Distillate, Chocolate Espresso Beans (Dark Chocolate (sugar, cocoa mass, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, vanilla), Roasted Estate Arabica Coffee Beans , Cocoa Powder, Confectioner's glaze, Gum Arabic), Hazelnut Flavor (Artificial Flavors, sweet almond oil, caprylic/capric triglycerides). *CONTAINS MULTIPLE SERVINGS* *This product was manufactured in a facility that processes peanuts*
About this brand
i am edible
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.