 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Chocolate Bar - Espresso Haze

Chocolate Bar - Espresso Haze

by i am edible

Write a review
i am edible Edibles Chocolates Chocolate Bar - Espresso Haze

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Espresso Haze is a dark chocolate bar with hazelnut oil infused throughout the chocolate and a sprinkling of ground chocolate covered espresso for a little burst of caffeine. i am edible 100mg THC infused chocolate bar sectioned into 20 easy dosing pieces. Ingredients: Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavoring), THC Distillate, Chocolate Espresso Beans (Dark Chocolate (sugar, cocoa mass, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, vanilla), Roasted Estate Arabica Coffee Beans , Cocoa Powder, Confectioner's glaze, Gum Arabic), Hazelnut Flavor (Artificial Flavors, sweet almond oil, caprylic/capric triglycerides). *CONTAINS MULTIPLE SERVINGS* *This product was manufactured in a facility that processes peanuts*

About this brand

i am edible Logo
i am edible offers flavorful medicated edibles for patients looking for alternatives to smoking or vaporizing. Combining specific cannabinoid and terpene profiles for desired effect along with confectionery expertise, i am edible is reliably consistent, easy to dose, and one of the finest edibles on the market.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review