Chocolate Bar - Mint Cookies N'Cream

by i am edible

i am edible’s new high dose chocolate bar was made for cookies and cream lovers! Our luscious white chocolate is embedded with delicious chunks of chocolate sandwich cookies finished off with a hint of mint flavor. This high dose edible is made with our X-Trates distillate and sectioned into 20 pieces for managed dosing. Ingredients: White Chocolate(sugar, whole milk powder, cocoa butter, soy lecithin), cocoa powder(cacao powder, acidity regulators: potassium carbonate), all purpose flour, sugar, salt, baking soda, unsalted butter, whole milk, vanilla extract, distilled cannabis oil.

i am edible offers flavorful medicated edibles for patients looking for alternatives to smoking or vaporizing. Combining specific cannabinoid and terpene profiles for desired effect along with confectionery expertise, i am edible is reliably consistent, easy to dose, and one of the finest edibles on the market.

