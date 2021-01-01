 Loading…

Fruit Chew - Cranberry Pomegranate 20pk

by i am edible

i am edible Edibles Candy Fruit Chew - Cranberry Pomegranate 20pk

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

I Am Edible’s limited seasonal flavor pairing packs the tart punch of cranberry combined with pomegranate for a sweet undertone to finish off each chew. Get these while you can! Finished in a citric acid & sugar coating, I am Edible's new fruit chew formulation boasts new & improved mouth feel. Chew with ease, chew with these! Each chew is infused with precise doses of Cannabis oil distillate, and are a great choice for a long-lasting therapeutic effect. *Trans-fat free, Gluten free,Vegan.

About this brand

i am edible Logo
i am edible offers flavorful medicated edibles for patients looking for alternatives to smoking or vaporizing. Combining specific cannabinoid and terpene profiles for desired effect along with confectionery expertise, i am edible is reliably consistent, easy to dose, and one of the finest edibles on the market.

