IamEdible Lozenges are a way to get quick effect from a cannabis infused edible. If slowly dissolved under the tongue (sublingual absorption), this product may take effect In 20-30 minutes. Quicker than other types of edibles. Ingredients: Sugar, corn syrup, natural and artificial flavor, color, cannabis distillate. 20 Lozenges per pack. *Trans fat-fee, Gluten free, Vegan
I am Edible infused provisions uses scientifically applied cannabinoid and terpene combinations to deliver on the promised effect while using only superior quality ingredients along with culinary expertise to make these the finest edibles on the market. I am Edible currently offers delicious infused fruit chews, chocolate bars, lozenges, peanut butter, honey and hazelnut chocolate spread. New concept creations are continually being developed.