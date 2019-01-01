About this product
IamEdible Hazelnut Spread offers relaxation and pain relief in a delicious edible spread. Ingredients: Hazelnut spread (sugar, palm oil, hazelnuts, skim milk, cocoa, soy lecithin, vanilla) coconut oil, distilled cannabis oil. 6oz. jar. Divide THC total by 12 to get the dosage per TBSP.
I am Edible infused provisions uses scientifically applied cannabinoid and terpene combinations to deliver on the promised effect while using only superior quality ingredients along with culinary expertise to make these the finest edibles on the market. I am Edible currently offers delicious infused fruit chews, chocolate bars, lozenges, peanut butter, honey and hazelnut chocolate spread. New concept creations are continually being developed.