Intensely Luxurious Chocolate Bar 100mg
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Infused chocolate bar sectioned into 12 easy dosing pieces. Made with high quality dark chocolate. Ingredients: Sugar, Palm Oil, Cacao Powder, Dextrose, Emulsifier, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla, THC Distillate. 9mg per piece
About this brand
i am edible
i am edible offers flavorful medicated edibles for patients looking for alternatives to smoking or vaporizing. Combining specific cannabinoid and terpene profiles for desired effect along with confectionery expertise, i am edible is reliably consistent, easy to dose, and one of the finest edibles on the market.
