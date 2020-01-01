 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Raspberry Fruit Chew 5 4-pack

by IamEdible

Raspberry Fruit Chew 5 4-pack

About this product

These soft gummy chews are infused with precise doses of Cannabis oil distillate, and are a great choice for a long-lasting therapeutic effect. 20 Chews per pack - Ingredients: Corn syrup, sugar, gelatin, sorbitol, citric acid, color, natural and artificial flavor, cannabis distillate. 20 Fruit chews per pack. Approximately 5mg per chew. *Trans fat-fee, Gluten free, non-Vegan

About this brand

IamEdible
I am Edible infused provisions uses scientifically applied cannabinoid and terpene combinations to deliver on the promised effect while using only superior quality ingredients along with culinary expertise to make these the finest edibles on the market. I am Edible currently offers delicious infused fruit chews, chocolate bars, lozenges, peanut butter, honey and hazelnut chocolate spread. New concept creations are continually being developed.