Sativa THC Chocolate Bar 300

by IamEdible

About this product

IamEdible Infused dark chocolate bar sectioned into 12 easy dosing pieces. This high dose 300mg chocolate bar uses terpenes from Super Sour Diesel - a Sativa dominate strain that promotes a happy and uplifting experience. Super Sour Diesel has a high level of Limonene. Patient's report that this Cannabis Oil Terpene helps with stress relief and promotes an elevate mood, anti anxiety, reflux and anti depression, so we added 50% more Limonene and a small amount of sweet orange oil flavoring to enhance the over all experience. Ingredients: Sugar, partially hydrogenated palm & cottonseed oils, nonfat dry milk, cocoa processed with alkali, cocoa, glyceryl lacto esters, soy lecithin, salt, cannabis distillate. Divide total cannabinoids by 12 to get the dosage per piece.

About this brand

I am Edible infused provisions uses scientifically applied cannabinoid and terpene combinations to deliver on the promised effect while using only superior quality ingredients along with culinary expertise to make these the finest edibles on the market. I am Edible currently offers delicious infused fruit chews, chocolate bars, lozenges, peanut butter, honey and hazelnut chocolate spread. New concept creations are continually being developed.