Strawberry Cheesecake Bar 100mg

by IamEdible

IamEdible Edibles Cookies Strawberry Cheesecake Bar 100mg

About this product

THC: 94.5mg per bar, 4.73mg per piece. CBD: 0mg 20 pieces per bar. Ingredients: Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin (as an emulsifier), Natural Vanilla Flavor, Pea starch, palm oil, brown rice flour, potato starch, b. sugar, sweet rice flour, tapioca starch, water, tapioca syrup, cane sugar, rice bran, molasses, salt, sodium bicarbonate, pea protein, pea fiber, inulin, sunflower lecithin, mono calcium phosphate, modified cellulose, guar gum, cinnamon, allspice, ginger, nutmeg, butter, Freeze Dried Strawberries, Artificial Flavors, Distilled Cannabis Oil. This product was manufactured in a facility that processes peanuts.

About this brand

I am Edible infused provisions uses scientifically applied cannabinoid and terpene combinations to deliver on the promised effect while using only superior quality ingredients along with culinary expertise to make these the finest edibles on the market. I am Edible currently offers delicious infused fruit chews, chocolate bars, lozenges, peanut butter, honey and hazelnut chocolate spread. New concept creations are continually being developed.