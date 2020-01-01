Chocolate Chunk Sandwich Cookies with Peanut Butter Filling
by Titans Kind
THC: 94.5mg per bar, 4.73mg per piece. CBD: 0mg 20 pieces per bar. Ingredients: Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin (as an emulsifier), Natural Vanilla Flavor, Pea starch, palm oil, brown rice flour, potato starch, b. sugar, sweet rice flour, tapioca starch, water, tapioca syrup, cane sugar, rice bran, molasses, salt, sodium bicarbonate, pea protein, pea fiber, inulin, sunflower lecithin, mono calcium phosphate, modified cellulose, guar gum, cinnamon, allspice, ginger, nutmeg, butter, Freeze Dried Strawberries, Artificial Flavors, Distilled Cannabis Oil. This product was manufactured in a facility that processes peanuts.
