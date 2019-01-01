About this product
These soft gummy chews are infused with precise doses of Cannabis oil distillate, and are a great choice for a long-lasting therapeutic effect. Ingredients: Sugar, corn syrup, water, gelatin, sorbitol, citric acid, color, natural and artificial flavor, and cannabis oil. 4 Fruit chews per pack. *Trans fat-fee, Gluten free, non-Vegan
About this brand
I am Edible infused provisions uses scientifically applied cannabinoid and terpene combinations to deliver on the promised effect while using only superior quality ingredients along with culinary expertise to make these the finest edibles on the market. I am Edible currently offers delicious infused fruit chews, chocolate bars, lozenges, peanut butter, honey and hazelnut chocolate spread. New concept creations are continually being developed.