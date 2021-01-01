 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Strawberry Kiwi Fruit Chews 100mg 20-pack

Strawberry Kiwi Fruit Chews 100mg 20-pack

by i am edible

Write a review
i am edible Edibles Candy Strawberry Kiwi Fruit Chews 100mg 20-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Strawberry Kiwi Fruit Chews 100mg 20-pack by i am edible

About this brand

i am edible Logo
i am edible offers flavorful medicated edibles for patients looking for alternatives to smoking or vaporizing. Combining specific cannabinoid and terpene profiles for desired effect along with confectionery expertise, i am edible is reliably consistent, easy to dose, and one of the finest edibles on the market.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review