IamEdible low dose THC infused chocolate bar sectioned into 12 easy dosing pieces. Ingredients: Sugar, Partially Hydrogenated Palm Kernel and Cotton Oils, Nonfat Dry Milk, Cacao Processed with Alkali, Cocoa, Glyceryl, Lacto esters of Fatty acids, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Cannabis Oil Distillate.
I am Edible infused provisions uses scientifically applied cannabinoid and terpene combinations to deliver on the promised effect while using only superior quality ingredients along with culinary expertise to make these the finest edibles on the market. I am Edible currently offers delicious infused fruit chews, chocolate bars, lozenges, peanut butter, honey and hazelnut chocolate spread. New concept creations are continually being developed.