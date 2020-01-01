THC Infused Coconut Oil
by Liberty
1 piece
$95.00
Pickup 24.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Grapeseed oil has a higher cooking temperature than other oils (approximately 420 degrees Fahrenheit), and can be used baking, stir frys, salad dressing base, and more. 7oz. bottle. Dosage: Divide Total available cannabinoids by 14 to get the dose per tbsp.
Be the first to review this product.