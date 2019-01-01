About this product
IamEdible all natural honey infused with pure cannabis distillate oil. Use daily as a natural, antioxidant-packed addition in your tea, granola, or anything else to add a little extra lift in your day. Honey itself is famed for it's anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that make it excellent for pain relief. 6oz jar. Divide THC total by 12 to get the dosage per TBSP.
I am Edible infused provisions uses scientifically applied cannabinoid and terpene combinations to deliver on the promised effect while using only superior quality ingredients along with culinary expertise to make these the finest edibles on the market. I am Edible currently offers delicious infused fruit chews, chocolate bars, lozenges, peanut butter, honey and hazelnut chocolate spread. New concept creations are continually being developed.