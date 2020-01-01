 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Tiger Gold Chocolate Bar 1000mg

by IamEdible

IamEdible Edibles Chocolates Tiger Gold Chocolate Bar 1000mg

HIGH DOSE! 1000mgs, perfect dose for staying at home. The Tiger Gold Bar is a peanut butter chocolate bar with toasted almond and toffee bits throughout, and a dark chocolate “tiger stripe” swirl.

I am Edible infused provisions uses scientifically applied cannabinoid and terpene combinations to deliver on the promised effect while using only superior quality ingredients along with culinary expertise to make these the finest edibles on the market. I am Edible currently offers delicious infused fruit chews, chocolate bars, lozenges, peanut butter, honey and hazelnut chocolate spread. New concept creations are continually being developed.