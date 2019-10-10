Galewinds
on October 10th, 2019
First experience . Took one. 1 hour later like I took speed. I was dizzy, heart racing, tingly, very high like stoned feeling. Went to sleep 2 hours. Feel normal again.
These soft gummy chews are infused with precise doses of Cannabis oil distillate, and are a great choice for a long-lasting therapeutic effect. Ingredients: Corn syrup, sugar, gelatin, sorbitol, citric acid, color, natural and artificial flavor, cannabis distilate. 4 Fruit chews per pack. *Trans fat-fee, Gluten free, non-Vegan
on October 10th, 2019
