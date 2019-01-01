 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
White Chocolate Bar 300

by IamEdible

IamEdible Edibles Chocolates White Chocolate Bar 300

About this product

IamEdible high dose seasonal infused white chocolate bar, sectioned into 12 easy dosing pieces. Ingredients: Sugar, Vegetable Oil, (Palm Kernel Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel + Cottonseed Oil), Nonfat Dry Milk, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Artificial Flavor and Color, Cocoa Butter, Coconut Oil, Cannabis Oil Distillate. Divide total cannabinoids by 12 to get the dosage per piece.

About this brand

IamEdible Logo
I am Edible infused provisions uses scientifically applied cannabinoid and terpene combinations to deliver on the promised effect while using only superior quality ingredients along with culinary expertise to make these the finest edibles on the market. I am Edible currently offers delicious infused fruit chews, chocolate bars, lozenges, peanut butter, honey and hazelnut chocolate spread. New concept creations are continually being developed.