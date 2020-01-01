 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Indica

Chem Scout Pre-Roll 0.75g

by IC Collective

IC Collective Cannabis Pre-rolls Chem Scout Pre-Roll 0.75g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Chem Scout

Chem Scout, bred by IC Collective, is an indica-dominant strain that took 1st place in the 2014 High Times Cannabis Cup in San Fransisco. This cross between Chemdawg 91 and Girl Scout Cookies delivers a blast of cerebral euphoria that tapers into full-body relaxation with time. 

About this brand

