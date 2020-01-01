 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Diablo OG Pre-Roll 0.75g

by IC Collective

IC Collective Cannabis Pre-rolls Diablo OG Pre-Roll 0.75g

About this product

About this strain

Diablo

Diablo
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Bred from Grapefruit, Blueberry and South African Sativa, the Diablo cannabis strain announces itself with a sweet aroma. This indica expresses purple hues in its flowers, along with fruity and spicy flavors. Diablo has an indoor flowering time of 6-7 weeks and took second place at the 2002 BC Harvest Cup in the outdoor category.

About this brand

IC Collective Logo