by Ideal Farms

About this product

About this strain

A cross of Platinum GSC and Ms. Universe, Cherry Vanilla Cookies is an easy-to-grow strain that produces beautiful buds that smell like—you guessed it—cherry, vanilla ice cream, and sweet cookies. An intensely potent strain, Cherry Vanilla Cookies provides a hungry, happy high suitable for more experienced consumers.

 

About this brand

