CannaGuard Security
by CannaGuard Security
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
At Ideal Security, we know that keeping your business and employees safe is critical. We provide a full spectrum of commercial security safety products and security installation services for companies of all shapes and sizes in all different industries for all types of budgets. -Commercial Security & Fire Alarm Systems -24/7 Alarm Monitoring -Video Surveillance Systems -Outdoor Perimeter Protection -Structured Wiring -New Construction Pre-wiring -Entrance Security & Access Control -Online Video Surveillance -Outdoor Lighting -No long term contract required The following services are available for both Residential and Commercial Systems: -Fire and Smoke Monitoring -Carbon Monoxide Monitoring -Flood Monitoring -Temperature Monitoring -Burglary Monitoring -Medical Alert Monitoring -Video Surveillance
Be the first to review this product.