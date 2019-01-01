About this product
We make cannabis for specific effects. There are no perfect strains in nature for pain, sleep and sex, so we created Ideal Strains. Research and clinical testing of medical cannabis patients allows us formulate the best combinations of cannabinoids and terpenes. Each is created from carefully selected natural strains plus optimized terpenes, and offered in a comfortable, consistent dose of organic therapy – for you. Precise, reliable and effective treatment. PAIN
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.