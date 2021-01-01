 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Magnificent Mile
Indica

Magnificent Mile

by IESO

Write a review
IESO Cannabis Flower Magnificent Mile

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

IESO Logo

About this strain

Magnificent Mile

Magnificent Mile

Magnificent Mile by Ataraxia is an Iranian landrace propagated in the great state of Illinois. This heavy bud grow dense flower speckled with vivid hues of purple and orange. The strain’s aroma is a mixture of earthy spice and diesel while the effects lay into the body, helping mitigate pain, stress, and restlessness. Magnificent Mile gets its name from Chicago’s own “Magnificent Mile” stretch of Michigan Avenue, which is known for its opulent skyscrapers and twinkling city lights.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review