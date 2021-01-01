Magnificent Mile by Ataraxia is an Iranian landrace propagated in the great state of Illinois. This heavy bud grow dense flower speckled with vivid hues of purple and orange. The strain’s aroma is a mixture of earthy spice and diesel while the effects lay into the body, helping mitigate pain, stress, and restlessness. Magnificent Mile gets its name from Chicago’s own “Magnificent Mile” stretch of Michigan Avenue, which is known for its opulent skyscrapers and twinkling city lights.