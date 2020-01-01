 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  NYC Diesel Pre-Roll 0.5g

NYC Diesel Pre-Roll 0.5g

by IESO

NYC Diesel Pre-Roll 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

NYC Diesel

NYC Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Soma Sacred Seeds, NYC Diesel (or Soma Sour Diesel) is a 60% sativa-dominant cross between Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.

About this brand

