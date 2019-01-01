About this product
Effects: When smoked, this strain hits your head immediately, then progresses into a euphoric and uplifting high that carries throughout the day. Recommended Use: Morning Its long-lasting properties lead you into mental focus and motivation, great for enjoying outdoor activities or working out. Strain Profile Nose: Wood and pine aroma with a hint of grapefruit Lineage: Black Domina x Jack Herer THC: 28% Terpenes: Terpinolene, Caryophyllene
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.