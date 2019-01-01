 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Black Jack

by IGNITE

IGNITE Cannabis Flower Black Jack

Effects: When smoked, this strain hits your head immediately, then progresses into a euphoric and uplifting high that carries throughout the day. Recommended Use: Morning Its long-lasting properties lead you into mental focus and motivation, great for enjoying outdoor activities or working out. Strain Profile Nose: Wood and pine aroma with a hint of grapefruit Lineage: Black Domina x Jack Herer THC: 28% Terpenes: Terpinolene, Caryophyllene

THE PREMIUM CBD BRAND FOR THE MOST DISCERNING INDIVIDUALS With so much marketplace variance in quality and dosage, Ignite strives to be the CBD brand you trust and come back to. By selectively partnering with only the finest sources available, we deliver premium, industry-leading products. As effective as they are natural, consistent and reliably clean. At the heart of it all, if it’s not the absolute best, it’s not Ignite.