 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Blood Orange- 1000MG CBD Oil Drops

Blood Orange- 1000MG CBD Oil Drops

by IGNITE

Write a review
IGNITE Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Blood Orange- 1000MG CBD Oil Drops

$45.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The IGNITE Drops feature an integrated easy-drop applicator and are made from all-natural ingredients to provide a premium product that can also be used topically on the skin. For Best Results: Place one full dropper (1ML) under tongue Allow to absorb for 90 seconds Topical use is also recommended, apply generously on skin and rub in Do not use around eyes or on broken skin Consistency is key for success, use daily as needed Store in a dark, cool place

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

IGNITE Logo
A global lifestyle brand unlike any other, IGNITE combines premium quality ingredients with an unprecedented level of ambition, innovation and an uncompromised standard of excellence. Inspired by its CEO and founder, Dan Bilzerian, IGNITE has positioned itself as the gold standard and industry expert in cannabis and CBD.