About this product
Effects: The effects are long-lasting, delighting users with a relaxed euphoria, leaving them content and uplifted. Recommended Use: Night The heavy-hitting qualities and long-lasting effects render it best used on relaxing days off from work or at night before watching a good flick. Strain Profile Nose: Earthy, pine, citrus Lineage: Despite its royalty-like status in the world of cannabis, no one knows exactly where it traces its lineage from. THC: 25% Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Pinene, Myrcene, Limonene
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.