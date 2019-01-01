 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Chem Dawg 4 Pre-roll 1g

Chem Dawg 4 Pre-roll 1g

by IGNITE

IGNITE Cannabis Pre-rolls Chem Dawg 4 Pre-roll 1g

Effects: The effects are long-lasting, delighting users with a relaxed euphoria, leaving them content and uplifted. Recommended Use: Night The heavy-hitting qualities and long-lasting effects render it best used on relaxing days off from work or at night before watching a good flick. Strain Profile Nose: Earthy, pine, citrus Lineage: Despite its royalty-like status in the world of cannabis, no one knows exactly where it traces its lineage from. THC: 25% Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Pinene, Myrcene, Limonene

THE PREMIUM CBD BRAND FOR THE MOST DISCERNING INDIVIDUALS With so much marketplace variance in quality and dosage, Ignite strives to be the CBD brand you trust and come back to. By selectively partnering with only the finest sources available, we deliver premium, industry-leading products. As effective as they are natural, consistent and reliably clean. At the heart of it all, if it’s not the absolute best, it’s not Ignite.