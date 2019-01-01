 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Gelato Cartridge 0.5g

by IGNITE

Gelato Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Effects: Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and relaxed when enjoying. Recommended Use: All Day Gelato is the perfect choice for midday relaxation Strain Profile Nose: Fruity, sweet, earthy, citrus Lineage: Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Cookie (GSC) THC: 81% Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, Humelene

About this brand

THE PREMIUM CBD BRAND FOR THE MOST DISCERNING INDIVIDUALS With so much marketplace variance in quality and dosage, Ignite strives to be the CBD brand you trust and come back to. By selectively partnering with only the finest sources available, we deliver premium, industry-leading products. As effective as they are natural, consistent and reliably clean. At the heart of it all, if it’s not the absolute best, it’s not Ignite.