 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. Lavender- 1000mg CBD Roll-On

Lavender- 1000mg CBD Roll-On

by IGNITE

Write a review
IGNITE Topicals Lotions Lavender- 1000mg CBD Roll-On

$12.85MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Small and convenient for travel, the luxurious rollerball gently massages high-dose CBD oil into your skin to help moisturize and keep it smooth. Enjoy the subtle but potent aromatherapy essence throughout the day as an added benefit. Available in: Lavender Rosemary-Lemon Unscented

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

IGNITE Logo
A global lifestyle brand unlike any other, IGNITE combines premium quality ingredients with an unprecedented level of ambition, innovation and an uncompromised standard of excellence. Inspired by its CEO and founder, Dan Bilzerian, IGNITE has positioned itself as the gold standard and industry expert in cannabis and CBD.