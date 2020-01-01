 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. Lemon- 1000mg CBD Sport Cream

Lemon- 1000mg CBD Sport Cream

by IGNITE

Write a review
IGNITE Topicals Lotions Lemon- 1000mg CBD Sport Cream

$13.50MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Great before and after sports or heavy physical activity, the fast-absorbing formula has unrivaled performance. The convenient travel size also allows you to feel the cooling sensation wherever you may go. Available in: Lemon Lavender Unscented

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

IGNITE Logo
A global lifestyle brand unlike any other, IGNITE combines premium quality ingredients with an unprecedented level of ambition, innovation and an uncompromised standard of excellence. Inspired by its CEO and founder, Dan Bilzerian, IGNITE has positioned itself as the gold standard and industry expert in cannabis and CBD.