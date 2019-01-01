 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by IGNITE

Effects: An elated feeling quickly develops, allowing you to relax while providing the mental energy to focus on the good things around you. Recommended Use: All Day A great daytime strain to enjoy with friends and is recommended as a remedy for aches and pains. Strain Profile Nose: Hints of oranges, lemons and the smell of a whiskey sour cocktail Lineage: Jack Herer x Lemon Kush THC: 81% Terpenes: Terpinolene, Beta Caryophyllene, Myrcene

THE PREMIUM CBD BRAND FOR THE MOST DISCERNING INDIVIDUALS With so much marketplace variance in quality and dosage, Ignite strives to be the CBD brand you trust and come back to. By selectively partnering with only the finest sources available, we deliver premium, industry-leading products. As effective as they are natural, consistent and reliably clean. At the heart of it all, if it’s not the absolute best, it’s not Ignite.