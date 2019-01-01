About this product
Effects: An elated feeling quickly develops, allowing you to relax while providing the mental energy to focus on the good things around you. Recommended Use: All Day A great daytime strain to enjoy with friends and is recommended as a remedy for aches and pains. Strain Profile Nose: Hints of oranges, lemons and the smell of a whiskey sour cocktail Lineage: Jack Herer x Lemon Kush THC: 81% Terpenes: Terpinolene, Beta Caryophyllene, Myrcene
