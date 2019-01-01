About this product
Mimosa Strain: Sativa Product Type: 3.5g Flower Effects: The high hits you almost immediately with a long-lasting, energetic, and euphoric experience. Recommended Use: Morning A great high to get your day going in the right direction. This strain can also be used as a substitute for your midday coffee giving you that little boost of energy you need. Strain Profile Nose: Citrus, sweet orange, earthy, peppery Lineage: Clementine x Purple Punch THC: 23% Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Pinene
