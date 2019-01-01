About this product
Effects: This strain is perfect for anyone who is looking for a strong, relaxing and mood-enhancing high. Recommended Use: Night If you are looking for a strong and relaxing high after a long day of mental and physical activities this one's for you. Strain Profile Nose: Earthy, woodsy Lineage: Lemon Thai x Chemdawg x Hindu Kush THC: 28% Terpenes: Terpinolene, Caryophyllene
IGNITE
THE PREMIUM CBD BRAND FOR THE MOST DISCERNING INDIVIDUALS With so much marketplace variance in quality and dosage, Ignite strives to be the CBD brand you trust and come back to. By selectively partnering with only the finest sources available, we deliver premium, industry-leading products. As effective as they are natural, consistent and reliably clean. At the heart of it all, if it’s not the absolute best, it’s not Ignite.