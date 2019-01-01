 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Name

by IGNITE

IGNITE Cannabis Flower Name

About this product

Effects: This strain is perfect for anyone who is looking for a strong, relaxing and mood-enhancing high. Recommended Use: Night If you are looking for a strong and relaxing high after a long day of mental and physical activities this one's for you. Strain Profile Nose: Earthy, woodsy Lineage: Lemon Thai x Chemdawg x Hindu Kush THC: 28% Terpenes: Terpinolene, Caryophyllene

About this brand

THE PREMIUM CBD BRAND FOR THE MOST DISCERNING INDIVIDUALS With so much marketplace variance in quality and dosage, Ignite strives to be the CBD brand you trust and come back to. By selectively partnering with only the finest sources available, we deliver premium, industry-leading products. As effective as they are natural, consistent and reliably clean. At the heart of it all, if it’s not the absolute best, it’s not Ignite.