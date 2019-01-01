About this product
Effects: This strain helps keep your nerves in check while giving you a euphoric and relaxed feeling. Recommended Use: All Day OG Kush is a great strain to help your body relax, but also gives you that happy drive to enjoy social functions or outdoor activities. Strain Profile Nose: Earthy, fuel, and spice Lineage: Chemdawg x (Lemon Thai x Hindu Kush/Pakistan) THC: 80% Terpenes: Myrcyne, Limonene, Caryophyllene
THE PREMIUM CBD BRAND FOR THE MOST DISCERNING INDIVIDUALS With so much marketplace variance in quality and dosage, Ignite strives to be the CBD brand you trust and come back to. By selectively partnering with only the finest sources available, we deliver premium, industry-leading products. As effective as they are natural, consistent and reliably clean. At the heart of it all, if it’s not the absolute best, it’s not Ignite.