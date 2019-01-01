 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Orange Creamsicle

by IGNITE

IGNITE Cannabis Flower Orange Creamsicle

Orange Creamsicle Strain: Hybrid Product Type: 3.5g Flower Effects: A balanced high that lifts you up, opens your mind and gives you a burst of creativity. Recommended Use: All Day A great strain to enjoy on the weekend or nights out with friends. Strain Profile Nose: Sweet orange, citrus Lineage: Orange Crush x Juicy Fruit THC: 22% Terpenes: Terpinolene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene

THE PREMIUM CBD BRAND FOR THE MOST DISCERNING INDIVIDUALS With so much marketplace variance in quality and dosage, Ignite strives to be the CBD brand you trust and come back to. By selectively partnering with only the finest sources available, we deliver premium, industry-leading products. As effective as they are natural, consistent and reliably clean. At the heart of it all, if it’s not the absolute best, it’s not Ignite.