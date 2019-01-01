About this product
Orange Creamsicle Strain: Hybrid Product Type: 3.5g Flower Effects: A balanced high that lifts you up, opens your mind and gives you a burst of creativity. Recommended Use: All Day A great strain to enjoy on the weekend or nights out with friends. Strain Profile Nose: Sweet orange, citrus Lineage: Orange Crush x Juicy Fruit THC: 22% Terpenes: Terpinolene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene
THE PREMIUM CBD BRAND FOR THE MOST DISCERNING INDIVIDUALS With so much marketplace variance in quality and dosage, Ignite strives to be the CBD brand you trust and come back to. By selectively partnering with only the finest sources available, we deliver premium, industry-leading products. As effective as they are natural, consistent and reliably clean. At the heart of it all, if it’s not the absolute best, it’s not Ignite.