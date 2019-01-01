 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Peanut Butter Breath Pre-Roll 1g

by IGNITE

IGNITE Cannabis Pre-rolls Peanut Butter Breath Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Peanut Butter Peanut Butter Breath Strain: Hybrid Product Type: 1g Pre-Roll Effects: The high starts in the head with a cerebral lift, then moves throughout the body, leaving you completely relaxed. Recommended Use: Night Sink into your couch and enjoy your downtime while binge watching your favorite show. Strain Profile Nose: Fresh pine with an herbal, earthy finish Lineage: Dosidos x Mendo Breath THC: 22% Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene, Pinene, Myrcene

About this brand

THE PREMIUM CBD BRAND FOR THE MOST DISCERNING INDIVIDUALS With so much marketplace variance in quality and dosage, Ignite strives to be the CBD brand you trust and come back to. By selectively partnering with only the finest sources available, we deliver premium, industry-leading products. As effective as they are natural, consistent and reliably clean. At the heart of it all, if it’s not the absolute best, it’s not Ignite.