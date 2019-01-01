About this product
Peanut Butter Peanut Butter Breath Strain: Hybrid Product Type: 1g Pre-Roll Effects: The high starts in the head with a cerebral lift, then moves throughout the body, leaving you completely relaxed. Recommended Use: Night Sink into your couch and enjoy your downtime while binge watching your favorite show. Strain Profile Nose: Fresh pine with an herbal, earthy finish Lineage: Dosidos x Mendo Breath THC: 22% Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene, Pinene, Myrcene
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.