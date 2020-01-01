About this product

The IGNITE Drops feature an integrated easy-drop applicator and are made from all-natural ingredients to provide a premium product that can also be used topically on the skin. Recharge:Terpene blend contains hints of tangy fruit, citrus, sweet candy, and rounded out with a mint finish Broad spectrum extracts contain CBD along with other plant compounds including minor cannabinoids and terpenes. The combination of these plant compounds magnifies the CBD through an entourage effect.