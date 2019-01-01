About this product
Effects: Couch lock and a "heavy feeling" aren't a factor when smoking SDLK. Instead, you can expect an invigorating cerebral high that opens up doors of creativity, along with the punch from the Lemon Kush. Recommended Use: All Day Sour Diesel Lemon Kush is a perfect hybrid strain to enjoy anytime during the day. Its high is clear, motivating and long-lasting. SDLK is also commonly used amongst medical patients to relieve anxiety, depression, stress and chronic fatigue. Strain Profile Nose: Diesel, lemon, citrus, earthy notes Lineage: Chemdawg 91 x Super Skunk x Afghani Kush x Lemon G THC: 27% Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulen, Pinene
