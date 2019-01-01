 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Sour Diesel Lemon Kush Pre-Roll 1g

Sour Diesel Lemon Kush Pre-Roll 1g

by IGNITE

IGNITE Cannabis Pre-rolls Sour Diesel Lemon Kush Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Effects: Couch lock and a "heavy feeling" aren't a factor when smoking SDLK. Instead, you can expect an invigorating cerebral high that opens up doors of creativity, along with the punch from the Lemon Kush. Recommended Use: All Day Sour Diesel Lemon Kush is a perfect hybrid strain to enjoy anytime during the day. Its high is clear, motivating and long-lasting. SDLK is also commonly used amongst medical patients to relieve anxiety, depression, stress and chronic fatigue. Strain Profile Nose: Diesel, lemon, citrus, earthy notes Lineage: Chemdawg 91 x Super Skunk x Afghani Kush x Lemon G THC: 27% Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulen, Pinene

About this brand

THE PREMIUM CBD BRAND FOR THE MOST DISCERNING INDIVIDUALS With so much marketplace variance in quality and dosage, Ignite strives to be the CBD brand you trust and come back to. By selectively partnering with only the finest sources available, we deliver premium, industry-leading products. As effective as they are natural, consistent and reliably clean. At the heart of it all, if it’s not the absolute best, it’s not Ignite.