Sour Diesel Strain: Sativa Product Type: 1g Pre-Roll Effects: It is mostly a cerebral high with a subtle physical indica-like relaxation, making it popular among recreational and medical users alike. Recommended Use: All Day Just a couple of hits will send you into a humming headspace that’s clear and focused, firing off your creative neurons like a rocket. Sour Diesel’s combination of mental and somatic effects may also make it a potent aphrodisiac in certain situations. Strain Profile Nose: Spicy, gas, citrus Lineage: Secretly developed in the 90’s THC: 21% Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene, Bisabolol
