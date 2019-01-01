 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sour Diesel Pre-Roll 1g

by IGNITE

IGNITE Cannabis Flower Sour Diesel Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Sour Diesel Strain: Sativa Product Type: 1g Pre-Roll Effects: It is mostly a cerebral high with a subtle physical indica-like relaxation, making it popular among recreational and medical users alike. Recommended Use: All Day Just a couple of hits will send you into a humming headspace that’s clear and focused, firing off your creative neurons like a rocket. Sour Diesel’s combination of mental and somatic effects may also make it a potent aphrodisiac in certain situations. Strain Profile Nose: Spicy, gas, citrus Lineage: Secretly developed in the 90’s THC: 21% Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene, Bisabolol

About this brand

THE PREMIUM CBD BRAND FOR THE MOST DISCERNING INDIVIDUALS With so much marketplace variance in quality and dosage, Ignite strives to be the CBD brand you trust and come back to. By selectively partnering with only the finest sources available, we deliver premium, industry-leading products. As effective as they are natural, consistent and reliably clean. At the heart of it all, if it’s not the absolute best, it’s not Ignite.