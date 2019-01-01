About this product
Effects: This strain is perfect for anyone looking for a soothing, yet euphoric high. Recommended Use: Night Enjoy your downtime, get creative or watch your favorite TV show. Sunset Sherbet will help you unwind but still keep you productive. Strain Profile Nose: Fruity, berry, sweet Lineage: Pink Panties x Girl Scout Cookies THC: 82% Terpenes: Beta Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene
IGNITE
THE PREMIUM CBD BRAND FOR THE MOST DISCERNING INDIVIDUALS With so much marketplace variance in quality and dosage, Ignite strives to be the CBD brand you trust and come back to. By selectively partnering with only the finest sources available, we deliver premium, industry-leading products. As effective as they are natural, consistent and reliably clean. At the heart of it all, if it’s not the absolute best, it’s not Ignite.