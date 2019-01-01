 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sunset Sherbert Cartridge 0.5g

by IGNITE

Effects: This strain is perfect for anyone looking for a soothing, yet euphoric high. Recommended Use: Night Enjoy your downtime, get creative or watch your favorite TV show. Sunset Sherbet will help you unwind but still keep you productive. Strain Profile Nose: Fruity, berry, sweet Lineage: Pink Panties x Girl Scout Cookies THC: 82% Terpenes: Beta Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene

THE PREMIUM CBD BRAND FOR THE MOST DISCERNING INDIVIDUALS With so much marketplace variance in quality and dosage, Ignite strives to be the CBD brand you trust and come back to. By selectively partnering with only the finest sources available, we deliver premium, industry-leading products. As effective as they are natural, consistent and reliably clean. At the heart of it all, if it’s not the absolute best, it’s not Ignite.