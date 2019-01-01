About this product
Effects: A stimulating high that will motivate and inspire you to be active. Recommended Use: All Day If you are looking to be productive, this strain is best for physical activities such as housework or hiking. Strain Profile Nose: Citrus, sweet Lineage: California Orange x Skunk THC: 80% Terpenes: Myrcene, Humulene, Beta Caryophyllene
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
IGNITE
THE PREMIUM CBD BRAND FOR THE MOST DISCERNING INDIVIDUALS With so much marketplace variance in quality and dosage, Ignite strives to be the CBD brand you trust and come back to. By selectively partnering with only the finest sources available, we deliver premium, industry-leading products. As effective as they are natural, consistent and reliably clean. At the heart of it all, if it’s not the absolute best, it’s not Ignite.