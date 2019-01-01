 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Tri-Fi Cookies

by IGNITE

Tri-Fi Cookies

About this product

Effects: A smile will be brought to your face almost instantly, leaving you with a soothing body high that is ideal for deep relaxation. Recommended Use: Night A feel good strain that’s perfect to unwind with at the end of your day. Strain Profile Nose: Earthy, sweet, pine Lineage: Girl Scout Cookies x Triangle Kush x Fire OG THC: 21% Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene

About this brand

IGNITE Logo
THE PREMIUM CBD BRAND FOR THE MOST DISCERNING INDIVIDUALS With so much marketplace variance in quality and dosage, Ignite strives to be the CBD brand you trust and come back to. By selectively partnering with only the finest sources available, we deliver premium, industry-leading products. As effective as they are natural, consistent and reliably clean. At the heart of it all, if it’s not the absolute best, it’s not Ignite.