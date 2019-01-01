About this product
Effects: A smile will be brought to your face almost instantly, leaving you with a soothing body high that is ideal for deep relaxation. Recommended Use: Night A feel good strain that’s perfect to unwind with at the end of your day. Strain Profile Nose: Earthy, sweet, pine Lineage: Girl Scout Cookies x Triangle Kush x Fire OG THC: 21% Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene
THE PREMIUM CBD BRAND FOR THE MOST DISCERNING INDIVIDUALS With so much marketplace variance in quality and dosage, Ignite strives to be the CBD brand you trust and come back to. By selectively partnering with only the finest sources available, we deliver premium, industry-leading products. As effective as they are natural, consistent and reliably clean. At the heart of it all, if it’s not the absolute best, it’s not Ignite.