  5. Wedding Cake Pre-Roll 0.7g 5 Pack

Wedding Cake Pre-Roll 0.7g 5 Pack

by IGNITE

IGNITE Cannabis Pre-rolls Wedding Cake Pre-Roll 0.7g 5 Pack

About this product

Effects: On top of providing a clear and level-headed high, Wedding Cake may help ease your worries of the day. Recommended Use: Night Known for its well-rounded effects, this particular strain can be great to unwind from a long day. Strain Profile Nose: Sweet and slightly spicy aroma with vanilla undertones Lineage: Triangle Kush x Animal Mints THC: 32% Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene

About this brand

THE PREMIUM CBD BRAND FOR THE MOST DISCERNING INDIVIDUALS With so much marketplace variance in quality and dosage, Ignite strives to be the CBD brand you trust and come back to. By selectively partnering with only the finest sources available, we deliver premium, industry-leading products. As effective as they are natural, consistent and reliably clean. At the heart of it all, if it’s not the absolute best, it’s not Ignite.