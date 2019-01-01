About this product
Effects: On top of providing a clear and level-headed high, Wedding Cake may help ease your worries of the day. Recommended Use: Night Known for its well-rounded effects, this particular strain can be great to unwind from a long day. Strain Profile Nose: Sweet and slightly spicy aroma with vanilla undertones Lineage: Triangle Kush x Animal Mints THC: 32% Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
