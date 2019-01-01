About this product
Effects: Considered a very spiritual high, this strain will leave you feeling focused and full of energy. Recommended Use: All Day A mentally-stimulating high that is perfect for social events with friends. Strain Profile Nose: Sour with pepper and pine undertones Lineage: Romulan x Bay11 x Blackberry Kush THC: 24% Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
THE PREMIUM CBD BRAND FOR THE MOST DISCERNING INDIVIDUALS With so much marketplace variance in quality and dosage, Ignite strives to be the CBD brand you trust and come back to. By selectively partnering with only the finest sources available, we deliver premium, industry-leading products. As effective as they are natural, consistent and reliably clean. At the heart of it all, if it’s not the absolute best, it’s not Ignite.